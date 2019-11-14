Kellogg update Polish Pringles factory

Kellogg (K -0.5% ) announces that construction has started on a new manufacturing line at its Pringles Factory in Kutno, Poland.

The company says the €110M investment being made in the plant will help to meet the growing demand for Pringles across Europe.

The new manufacturing line will be completed and active by May 2021. The new line, which will use the latest food production technology, is expected to help boost capacity at the factory by 34% to produce approximately 60K tons of Pringles per year.

