Shell pledges to stay in Canada, top exec says

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.4% ) is staying in Canada even as others pull up stakes, Shell Canada head Michael Crothers tells Bloomberg.

Shell's future in the country is largely as a natural gas producer and exporter focused on the US$30B LNG Canada project, though the company also is committed to its local chemicals and retail businesses, Crothers says.

Aside from LNG Canada - which is 40%-owned by Shell - and the Groundbirch gas production complex in British Columbia that will partly supply it, the company has some light oil production, the Scotford refinery, two chemicals plants and a carbon capture facility in Alberta, plus the Sarnia refinery and a lubricants plant in Ontario.

Shell also still owns a 10% stake in the Athabasca oil sands after selling most of its holdings in 2017; Crothers says the company has no plans to sell the rest because it is a core asset which provides feedstock for the Scotford complex.

The company has about 3,600 workers in the country and is hiring for LNG Canada, Crothers says.