Harrow Health up 22% after improved fundamentals in Q3

Harrow Health (HROW +22% ) is up on almost a 5x surge in volume on the heels of its Q3 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenuess: $12.8M (+19%).

Net loss: ($11.5M) (-356%); loss/share: ($0.45) (-275%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $1.5M (+244%).

Objectives by 2021: $100M run rate in annual revenue, at 70% gross margin and at least 20% operating margin.

Outlook: Top line growth should continue, consistent with stated goals, as will non-GAAP EBITDA. Gross margin should continue to progress to at least 70%.

Previously: Harrow Health EPS misses by $0.21, misses on revenue (Nov. 13)