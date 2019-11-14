Germany OK's EU gas directive amendments, easing path to Russian pipeline

Germany's parliament voted yesterday to approve changes to the law governing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to make it compliant with European Union regulations, removing a hurdle to completion of the project.

Germany's economic affairs and energy minister says the law will determine how to implement internal market rules around gas pipelines from non-EU countries.

Two weeks ago, Denmark removed the last major hurdle to completion of the pipeline by approving construction of sections under its jurisdiction.

The pipeline portion under the Baltic Sea is fully owned by Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), whose European partners in the broader project are Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Germany's Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).