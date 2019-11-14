Winners and losers from Consumer Reports' auto reliability rankings

Consumer Reports is out with its annual reliability rankings for automakers.

Lexus, Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) were the top three brands for reliability, while Acura (NYSE:HMC), Alfa Romeo (NYSE:FCAU) and Cadillac (NYSE:GM) were at the bottom.

Consumer Reports is once again recommending Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S and Model 3 after seeing an improvement in reliability.

"What we’ve seen with the Model 3 is that they had a lot of problems initially with paint, some body panel issues and a lot of windows that cracked, but over the few years that they’ve been building that vehicle they’ve worked those problems out," says CR auto editor Jon Linkov.

Tesla jumped in the publication's reliability ranking to 23rd out of 30 brands after ranking 27th a year ago.

Dodge made the biggest jump over the last year, shooting up to 8th from 21st. Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) both dropped seven places.