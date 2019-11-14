Ribbon Communications down ~27% on merger deal with ECI Telecom

Ribbon Communications tanks (RBBN -26.5% ) on merger agreement with ECI Telecom Group in a cash & stock deal.

Ribbon will issue 32.5M of its common shares to ECI stockholders and provide $324M in cash.

Proposed combination will expand Ribbon’s portfolio, geographic reach and scale and enable Ribbon’s entry into the 5G networking market

Combined annual revenue is expected to over $900M, serving customers in +140 countries, with 4,000 employees

ECI stockholders will ~23% of the combined company, with the deal expected to close by Q1 2020