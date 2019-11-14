Marvell sinks as Cisco's forecast disappoints

Marvell (MRVL -4.2% ) drops after key customer Cisco reported earnings with a disappointing outlook. Cisco accounts for about 11% of Marvell's revenue, according to Bloomberg data.

Raymond James (Market Perform) thinks Cisco was the reason for MRVL's networking revenue decline. The outlook suggests another step down that isn't priced into the firm's current estimates and likely isn't priced into consensus.

Wells Fargo (Outperform) is "wondering about the degree to which MRVL’s sales to Cisco can improve," but the firm still sees Marvell on the path to recovery largely due to 5G.