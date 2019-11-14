Apple News+ struggling for subscribers - CNBC

CNBC sources say Apple (AAPL -0.6% ) News+ signed up 200K subscribers in the first 48 hours, but that number hasn't increased materially since the March launch.

Apple takes a 50% cut of every News+ subscription and publishers are receiving less revenue from the service than anticipated.

One anonymous publisher tells CNBC that subscription revenue is lower, but ad revenue from the free product is slowly but steadily rising. News+ has also brought in a younger and more female demographic than the publisher's direct distribution.

Related: Earlier today, Bloomberg reported Apple could launch a digital media bundle as early as next year. The bundle would include Apple News+, TV+, and Music.