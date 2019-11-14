ProPetro says no customer impact from probes

ProPetro (PUMP +4.6% ) bounces off 52-week lows after reporting better than expected Q3 results and saying it has not lost customers in the wake of a board probe into the company's financial disclosures and an SEC investigation.

Despite uncovering material weaknesses in its financial controls, the company says it does not expect to restate prior results.

But Goldman Sachs does not like the long-term view, downgrading PUMP to Neutral from Buy with a $10 price target, cut from $15.

The firm thinks the uncertainties surrounding the company's delayed filings, the recently initiated SEC probe and the newly disclosed conflicts of interest in a real estate transaction will remain an overhang on the stock's valuation.