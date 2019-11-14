Leap Therapeutics bails on #2 program; shares down 43%

Nano cap Leap Therapeutics (LPTX -42.6% ) plummets on a 10x surge in volume in apparent response to its disclosure that it will "de-prioritize" further development of TRX518, its #2 candidate in Phase 2 development for solid tumors.

The company says the move will enable it to sharpen its focus on lead drug DKN-01, in Phase 2 development for gynecological cancers.

At the end of September, it had $10.1M in quick assets while operations consumed ($21.0M) during the first nine months of the year.