NY airport regulator partners with Uber rival

Ride-share provider Via partners with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for flat-rate shared trips from LaGuardia Airport.
The service will cost $15 to all NYC boroughs or $20 to destinations like Bronx and Staten Island.
Four to six passengers will share a ride, which aims to help with LaGuardia's notorious congestion. Via will use its algorithm to group passengers in the most efficient way.
The flat-rate cost is at least half the price of rides from Uber (UBER -2.7%) and Lyft (LYFT -3.2%).
