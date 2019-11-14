Stanley Black & Decker would benefit big from trade deal, BAML says

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK +0.5% ) is only slightly higher despite winning a two-notch upgrade to Buy from Underperform at BofA Merrill Lynch with a $182 price target, hiked up from $135.

BAML analyst Ross Gilardi says SWK has withstood $350M of annualized run-rate tariff headwinds since the trade war began, and any agreement to simply postpone future tariff hikes indefinitely would be positive, while a deal to roll back the September tariff hikes would be "a more important catalyst."

Meanwhile, Gilardi also upgraded heavy-duty truck companies PACCAR (PCAR +0.6% ) and Allison Transmission (ALSN +4.7% ) to Buy while downgrading Deere (DE -0.6% ) to Neutral on the premise that he would rather own companies with construction and mining business over stocks with more farming exposure.

"The U.S. farmer will likely be saddled with challenging grain fundamentals into next year whether there is a [trade] deal or not," Gilardi writes.

SWK's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.