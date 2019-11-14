Freeport, other U.S. miners could benefit from Chilean protests, CFRA says

Ongoing civil unrest in Chile could push copper prices higher and help lift shares of Freeport McMoRan (FCX -0.3% ) and other U.S.-traded mining stocks, CFRA Research says.

While the country's copper miners say they have maintained operations despite some delays and supply chain disruption, CFRA says continued unrest - particularly in the event of larger-scale union strikes - could exacerbate copper supply-side constraints and support higher prices.

The firm "forecasts a structurally tight copper market that could be poised for a strong recovery," and in addition to FCX, the firm points to First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) for the best leverage to copper prices.

FCX's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating both are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.