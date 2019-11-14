Telefonica to examine potential Oi business sale

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) says it will take a look at a sale process launched by Brazilian carrier Oi (NYSE:OIBR.C) to unload its mobile business.

"This could be an interesting situation where there could be synergies," says Telefónica's chief operating officer, Angel Vila.

He also said at a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona that the company would be supportive of consolidation of the Spanish market. "We have seen rumors in the press about other players," he says of rumors (since denied) that MasMovil planned to buy Vodafone's (NASDAQ:VOD) Spanish business.