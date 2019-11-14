Farfetch +16% after posting narrower loss than anticipated

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) reports revenue rose 93% in Q3 to $255.5M and gross merchandise volume increased 59% to $492M.

Gross margin fell to 45.1% from 50.1% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at -$35.6M vs. -$32.3M a year ago.

"We are also pleased by the early strategic and financial benefits from the acquisition of New Guards Group, which, coupled with the stronger unit economics and continued operating leverage in our digital platform, have contributed to a significant year-over-year improvement in EBITDA margin," says CEO Elliott Jordan.

Looking ahead, Farftech sees Q4 digital platform GMV growth of 30% to 35% and adjusted EBITDA loss of $31M to $21M.