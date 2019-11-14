Crude closes lower as U.S. production jumps to new weekly record
By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Crude oil futures (NYSEARCA:USO) edged lower after the U.S. government reported a third straight weekly increase in domestic inventories and new weekly record production of 12.8M bbl/day.
- WTI December crude settled -0.6% to $56.77/bbl, while Brent crude closed just -0.1% to $62.28/bbl.
- The bearish supply and production data by the Energy Information Administration and “lack of clarity” on U.S. plans for tariff policy changes were “both negative influences on the market,” says Tyler Richey of Sevens Report Research.
- "Upstream operations clearly remain healthy," with average weekly production growth of 23K bbl/day over the last calendar year, Richey says.
- "If that pace continues into 2020, it would mean U.S. production levels of roughly 14M bbl/day by next December," which is significantly higher than the current EIA expectation of an average of 13.2M bbl/day in 2020.
