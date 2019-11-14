Digi International +9.1% after Q4 tops Street view

  • Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is up 9.1% postmarket after clearing expectations for its fiscal Q4 report.
  • Revenue dipped fractionally to $64.96M, though adjusted EBITDA rose 3.3% to $7.6M.
  • Net income fell to $2.3M from $3.3M.
  • Revenue by segment: IoT Product & Services, $55.5M (down 1.7%) amid lower sales of celllular and network offerings; IoT Solutions, $9.5M (up 9.1%), boosted by a rise in recurring subscriptions.
  • For Q1 2020, it's guiding to revenue of $58M-$62M (below consensus for $64.4M), EBITDA of $5M-$6M, and EPS of $0.10-$0.14 (above an expected $0.07)
  • For the full year, it's forecasting revenues of $310M-$325M (incorporating about nine months of results from a pending acquisition of Opengear), above expectations for $272.3M; EBITDA of $45M-$50M; and EPS of $1.14-$1.27 (above expectations for $0.52).
  • Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Press release
