Nvidia +1% after beats, gaming strength

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) +1.2% reports Q3 beats with downside Q4 guidance that sees revenue of $2.89-3.01B (consensus: $3.08B) with a 64.5% gross margin.

NVDA expects strong sequential growth in Data Center, offset by seasonal declines in GeForce notebook GPUs and SoC modules for gaming.

Q3 revenue by market platform: Gaming, $1.66B (+26% Q/Q; -6% Y/Y); Professional Visualization, $324M (+11% Q/Q; +6% Y/Y); Data Center, $726M (+11% Q/Q; -8% Y/Y); Auto, $162M (-22% Q/Q; -6% Y/Y); OEM and Other, $143M (+29% Q/Q; -3% Y/Y).

Gross margin was 64.1% compared to the 61% in last year's quarter and 62.5% consensus.