Stocks end little changed in lackluster session

The S&P 500 eked out a gain that was enough to post a record closing high while the other benchmark indexes finished flat, as the market churns on while awaiting more firm news on U.S.-China trade developments.

Fed Chair Powell's final day of testimony on Capitol Hill went largely unnoticed since it was just a rehash of the market's understanding about monetary policy and the economic outlook.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) sank 7.3% on disappointing guidance while Walmart (NYSE:WMT) slipped 0.3% after hitting an all-time high.

The S&P tech sector (-0.1%) mostly overcame Cisco's struggling, while real estate (+0.8%) led the sector standings and the energy sector (-0.3%) fell behind as WTI December crude settled -0.6% to $56.77/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, pushing the two-year yield down 5 bps to 1.58% and the 10-year yield 6 bps lower to 1.82%.