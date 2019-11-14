Amazon protesting JEDI contract loss - report

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is fighting back against Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) receiving the Pentagon's winner-takes-all JEDI cloud contract, according to a video obtained by the Federal Times.

In a video from a company meeting held today, AWS CEO Andy Jassy says "we’re going to protest the decision and push the government to shine a light on what really happened."

Jassy: "Numerous aspects of the JEDI evaluation process contained clear deficiencies, errors, and unmistakable bias- and it’s important that these matters be examined and rectified."

A source says Amazon filed the protest paperwork last Friday. Amazon confirmed the Federal Times' reporting.