Weatherford names Garcia as new CFO, succeeding Bausch

Weatherford International (OTCPK:WFTIQ) appoints Christian Garcia as its new CFO effective Jan. 6, replacing Christoph Bausch, who is stepping down immediately to pursue other opportunities.

Chief Accounting Officer Stuart Fraser will serve as interim CFO during the intervening period.

Garcia most recently was CFO of at Visteon Corp., and previously was an executive at Halliburton, where he served for a time as acting CFO.

Bausch became WFT's CFO in 2016 after serving five years as CFO of Archer Ltd.; previously he was a Global Finance Director with Transocean and spent 20 years at Schlumberger.