WidePoint +10.5% as revenue strength leads to profit improvement

WidePoint (NYSEMKT:WYY) is up 10.5% postmarket after essentially breaking even and surprising to the revenue upside in its Q3 earnings.

Revenues jumped 39% to $29.6M, and gross profit rose by 17%, to $4.3M.

Net income came to $184,000.

And EBITDA rose to $949,000, marking a ninth straight quarter in the green.

"We continued building on the momentum we generated in the first half of the year by growing the topline to drive towards consistent bottom-line profitability,” says CEO Jin Kang.

For the full year, it's reiterating guidance for revenue of $90M-$93M and EBITDA of $2.75M-$3.5M.

