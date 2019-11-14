Crescent Point sells Saskatchewan midstream gas assets for $500M

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) agrees to sell certain gas infrastructure assets in Saskatchewan to Steel Reef Infrastructure for $500M.

The deal includes nine natural gas gathering and processing facilities and two gas sales pipelines currently in operation in the province, which have a total throughput capacity of more than 90M cf/day; the assets do not include any oil-related infrastructure.

CPG says it will enter into long-term take-or-pay commitments with Steel Reef in exchange for Steel Reef granting processing rights at the facilities to CPG.

With the sale, CGP says YTD assets sales or agreements to sell total $1.45B.