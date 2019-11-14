Wheaton Precious Metals reports in-line Q3, raises production guidance

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) +2% after-hours as it meets expectations for Q3 earnings and raises FY 2019 gold production guidance.

Q3 operating cash flow increased 31% Y/Y to $142M, resulting in a 107% gain in adjusted net earnings to $72.7M.

WPM says Q3 attributable gold production slipped 2% Y/Y to 104.1K oz. but it remains on track for record annual gold production in the full year; silver output rose 9% to 6.1K oz., and gold equiv. production gained less than 1% to 184.8K oz.

Q3 averaged realized gold price jumped 21% Y/Y to $1,471/oz. while the average silver price climbed 15.5% to $17.09/oz.

For the full year, WPM raises gold production guidance to 390K oz. from 385K oz. previously, due to continued outperformance primarily from the Salobo mine, while its silver production guidance is lowered to 21M oz. from 22.5M oz. to reflect production interruptions at the Peñasquito mine.