Helmerich & Payne posts Q3 profit amid industry pullback

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) +2.5% after-hours as swinging to a Q3 profit that also easily exceeded Wall Street expectations despite the continued pullback in industry activity.

Q3 operating income in HP's U.S. Land Operations unit swung to $59.2M from a $144.2M loss in Q2, mostly due to the impairment of drilling equipment and spares that hurt prior quarter results; without the impairment, segment operating income declined due to sequential decreases in revenue days and adjusted average rig margin per day.

Q3 rig utilization in the U.S. Land segment rose to 68% from 62% in Q2 and 65% in the year-ago quarter.

Looking to FY 2020, HP expects customers to remain disciplined with their spending behavior and anticipates an initial capex budget of $275M-$300M, which company should result in healthy free cash flow generation.

For Q1 2020 in the U.S. Land segment, HP sees revenue days falling by 5.5%-6.5% Q/Q at average rig revenue per day declinig slightly to $24,750-$25,250, and it expects to exit the quarter at 187-197 active rigs.