Strong October for videogames despite drop from record

Videogame sales overall dropped off again year-over-year in October, but against the toughest comparison.

Sales fell 34% overall, to $1.03B, according to NPD Group. But October 2019 was the second-best October this decade, trailing only last October's record-setting $1.57B, the firm says.

That's due to the now-typical drop in hardware as this console generation ages, along with fewer blockbuster software releases this go-round. Hardware sales fell 41% to $182M; software sales dropped 37% to $620M; and accessories/game card sales dropped 16% to $231M.

Year-to-date, overall spending is off 10% from last year.

Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) is again the only hardware platform with gains for October or for year-to-date; it's still the best-selling platform for 2019 vs. the older Xbox One (NASDAQ:MSFT) and PlayStation 4 (NYSE:SNE).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (NASDAQ:ATVI) debuted atop the software dollar sales chart, outperforming The Outer Worlds (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Luigi's Mansion 3 (OTCPK:NTDOY). The new CoD also becomes 2019's best-selling game.

Rounding out the software top 10: No. 4, Madden NFL 20 (NASDAQ:EA); No. 5, NBA 2K20 (TTWO); No. 6, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (OTCPK:UBSFY); No. 7, WWE 2K20 (TTWO); No. 8, FIFA 20 (EA); No. 9, Borderlands 3 (TTWO); No. 10, Ring Fit Adventure (OTCPK:NTDOY).

Related tickers with after-hours moves: OTCPK:NTDOY, SNE flat, MSFT flat, EA flat, ATVI -0.8% , TTWO flat, T +0.1% , OTCPK:UBSFY, OTC:NCBDY, OTCPK:SQNNY, OTCPK:CCOEY, OTCPK:SGAMY. Retail stock: GME +1.7% .

ETFs: GAMR, ESPO, NERD