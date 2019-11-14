Lawmakers digging into federal uranium contract for Centrus Energy

A bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives is raising questions about how Centrus Energy (LEU -2.1% ), whose CEO recently served as a deputy at the U.S. Department of Energy, won a federal contract to demonstrate a production method for a new nuclear power plant fuel.

The DoE issued a notice of intent in January to award a no-bid $115M contract to Centrus to demonstrate production of a new fuel called high-assay low-enriched uranium that one day could be used in advanced nuclear reactors.

In a letter to the department, the lawmakers say they have "questions about how this contract was funded, why other companies were not allowed to compete for the award, and whether the need for HALEU in the near-term is well-supported."

Centrus President and CEO Dan Poneman was a deputy at the DOE in 2009-14 during the Obama administration.