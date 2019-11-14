Boeing bumps higher as Vertical analyst lifts price target

Boeing (BA +1.4% ) is today's biggest gainer on the Dow Jones Index, as shares continue to show resilience in the face of mostly negative news.

The stock may have been helped by bullish comments from Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard, who reiterated his Buy rating and raised his price target to $400 from $380.

Boeing is "a tough stock to call," given the upside potential once the 737 MAX overhang is lifted, coupled with a more challenging longer-term outlook, Stallard says.

The MAX's return to flight and clarification on the associated charges likely would remove an overhang for the stock, but Boeing will not be in a position to just "turn back the clock" to what life was like before the MAX grounding, Stallard says, as investors may be be "much more circumspect" in their projections for future cash generation and the appropriate valuation multiples.