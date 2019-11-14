Aurora Cannabis follows Canopy with big Q3 dropoff

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) -12.7% after-hours as Q3 results show a 24% Q/Q drop in revenues to C$75.3M (US$56.8M) from C$98.9M, and the company said it would slow its expansion plans in Canada and abroad.

ACB's Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss was $39.7M, wider than the expected $20.8M loss.

ACB said recreational cannabis orders from the provinces "slowed considerably" in the summer, citing the "slow pace" of getting pot shops licensed and running.

The company plans to immediately stop construction at its Aurora Nordic 2 weed-growing facility in Denmark, saving ~C$80M over the next 12 months, and delay the final construction and activation of its Aurora Sun facility in Canada.

ACB also said it reached an agreement with investors holding $155M of its March 2020 convertible debentures to convert early at a lower price.