Court rejects Icahn lawsuit seeking Occidental takeover records

Carl Icahn will not have access to Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) Anadarko acquisition records to support his proxy fight against the company's board, a Delaware court judge ruled today.

Icahn sued OXY to try to obtain financial records and details of the company's negotiations with Anadarko, but the judge found Icahn's complaints about OXY's mismanagement were "nothing more than disagreements" with the company's directors and his lawsuit failed to show how the documents would advance his proxy contest; Icahn plans to appeal the ruling.

Separately, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) disclosed a new stake in OXY, worth ~$332M.