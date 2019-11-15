Esper responds to Amazon's JEDI protest

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is rejecting any notion of bias in a decision to award Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) the "up to $10B" JEDI cloud contract, which is part of a broader digital modernization process at the Pentagon.

"I am confident it was conducted freely and fairly, without any type of outside influence," he told a news conference in Seoul.

Filing a notice that the company will formally protest the result, Amazon Web Services' (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said politics got in the way and it would be hard to award a contract objectively when President Trump was disparaging Jeff Bezos.