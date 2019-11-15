Hong Kong now sees annual recession

As political unrest grips the territory, Hong Kong forecast GDP will contract 1.3% in 2019, marking the first annual contraction since the global financial crisis a decade ago.

Anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of the city for a fifth day on Friday as university students barricaded campuses and authorities struggled to calm the violence.

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission also said Congress should enact legislation that would suspend the special economic status Hong Kong enjoys under U.S. law should China deploy forces to crush the demonstrations.

Hang Seng flat at 26,327.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK