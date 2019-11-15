Futures gain on trade developments

While major U.S. equity indexes recorded another flat close on Thursday, things are looking brighter ahead of the open, with DJIA futures pointing to gains of more than 100 points .

Trade developments... White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow signaled talks over the first phase of an agreement with China were coming down to the final stages and said the two sides in close contact.

On Thursday, China also lifted a ban on American poultry that began in 2015, after the USDA made a similar decision to allow Chinese poultry into the U.S.