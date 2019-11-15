Under Armour said to have pulled forward sales

Under Armour (UAA, UA) pushed early shipments and dumped goods at off-price chains in order to make the company's quarterly numbers, reports The Wall Street Journal.

"Shipping plans in the final days of the quarter sometimes contradicted the dates on the boxes, and truckloads of unopened boxes would come back to Under Armour," sources tell the WSJ.

The former execs say the tactics were used to help extend a long streak of UA reporting 20% sales growth. That streak finally came to a crashing halt in 2016.