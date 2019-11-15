HollyFrontier's Damiris to retire; Jennings to become President/CEO

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) appoints former Chairman Michael Jennings as its new President and CEO effective Jan. 1, succeeding George Damiris, who will retire from the company at the end of the year.

Jennings, who also is Chairman of Holly Logistics Services, the ultimate general partner of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP), also will become CEO of HLS effective Jan. 1.

Jennings has served as a director of HFC since the merger of Holly Corp. and Frontier Oil in July 2011; he was HFC's chairman during two separate periods between 2013 and 2019, and was President and CEO of HFC from the merger until early 2016 after two years as President and CEO of Frontier Oil.

Damiris was promoted from COO to President and CEO in January 2016; he joined HFC in 2007 after an 18-year career with Koch Industries.