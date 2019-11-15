Bear steps out on Newell Brands

Consumer Edge Research drops Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to an Underweight after having the consumer products seller slotted at Equal-weight.

"The market has assigned unsustainable value to recent outlook improvement driven primarily by the unwind of a disappointing sale process for Mapa/Spontex and Quickie," warns CER analyst Jonathan Feeney.

Feeney and team also note the extra drag on cash that Newell will see due to S&P Ratings lowering its credit default rating to junk status.

Consumer Edge Research assigns a price target of $16.50 to Newell vs. the average sell-side PT of $20.50.