Lifeway Foods +5% after earnings

Shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) march higher in early action following the company's Q3 earnings report.

Sales were down 2.2% during the quarter and gross profit fell 120 bps to 22.8% of sales. The margin drop was primarily due to the unfavorable impact of operating leverage that arises from lower net sales relative to fixed costs, partially offset by a reduction in variable costs.

Looking ahead, Lifeway exec are talking up the potential of the Plantiful business. "We are thrilled major retailers nationwide have chosen Plantiful to enhance their healthy consumable product offerings. We believe this increased distribution will lead to long-term sales growth in demographics previously unserved by Lifeway, and we look forward to adding new distribution in the future," states CEO Julie Smolyansky.

LWAY +5.37% premarket to $2.16.

