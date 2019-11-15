European advisory group backs expanded use of Roche's Kadcyla

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion backing the use of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine) as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer who have residual disease in the breast and/or lymph nodes after neoadjuvant taxane-based and HER2-targeted therapy.

Kadcyla is currently approved in the EU for adult patients with HER2-positive, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who previously received trastuzumab and a taxane, separately or in combination.

A final decision usually takes ~60 days.