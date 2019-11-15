J. C. Penney +13% after narrowing quarterly loss

J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) reports comparable store sales fell 9.3% in Q3. On an adjusted basis, including categories exited, comparable store sales were down 6.6%.

Cost of goods sold improved to 64.6% of sales from 68.1% a year ago. The company says the 350-basis point improvement was primarily driven by an increase in both store and online selling margins, improved shrink as a percent of net sales and the exit from the major appliance and in-store furniture categories earlier this year.

JCP's net loss for the quarter narrowed to $97M from $164M a year ago.

The department store operator ended the quarter with an inventory position down 9.0% from a year ago.

Looking ahead, J. C. Penney anticipates comparable store sales to fall in a range of -7.0% to -8.0% for the full year.

Shares of JCP are up 12.73% premarket to $1.24.

