EMA restricts use of Sanofi's Lemtrada

Citing the incidence of rare serious side effects, including deaths, the European Medicines Agency is recommending narrower use of Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) multiple sclerosis (MS) med Lemtrada (alemtuzumab).

The drug should only be used to treat relapsing-remitting MS if the disease is highly active despite treatment with at least one disease-modifying therapy or if the disease is worsening rapidly. It should be administered in a hospital setting with ready access to intensive care facilities with qualified specialists who can manage serious adverse reactions.

Lemtrada should no longer be used in patients with certain heart, circulation or bleeding disorders or in patients with autoimmune disorders other than MS.