Noble Energy sells midstream assets to Noble Midstream, eliminates IDRs

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) says it will retain and increase its ownership in Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX), and agrees to sell its remaining U.S. onshore midstream interests and assets to NBLX and eliminate its incentive distribution rights for a total value of $1.6B.

The consideration includes an estimated $670M in cash and 38.5M of newly issued common units of NBLX valued at $930M.

Following the deal closing, NBL will own 56.5M units, or ~63% of the outstanding units of NBLX.

NBLX says it has reset the long-term distribution growth rate target to 10% annually, resulting in an estimated distribution coverage ratio of 1.3x in 2020.