Piper raises Apple on iPhone upgrade rates

Piper Jaffray maintains an Overweight rating on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and raises the target from $270 to $290, citing a survey of U.S. iPhone users.

The survey showed "solid upgrade rates," which could signal a potential FY20 iPhone revenue upside. Piper previously forecast flat Y/Y growth for the segment.

Piper says Apple "is in the midst of a perfect storm" due to iPhones performing at or better than expectations, upside Wearables and Services growth, and the anticipation for the 5G iPhones expected next year.

Apple shares are up 0.4% pre-market to $263.55.

The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.