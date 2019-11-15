EMA cautions on Pfizer's Xeljanz

Citing data from an ongoing study (A3921133), the European Medicines Agency recommends that Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) rheumatoid arthritis med Xeljanz (tofacitinib) be used with caution in all patients at high risk of blood clots.

Combined results from multiple sources showed that the risk of blood clots in deep veins and lungs was higher in patients taking Xeljanz, especially the 10 mg twice-daily dose, and those being treated for an extended period. There is also increased risk of serious and fatal infections in patients over 65 years old.