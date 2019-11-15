Apergy files to delay 10-Q

Apergy (NYSE:APY) says it is unable to file its 10-Q report on time, citing an error in its Q3 financial statements.

Following its Q3 earnings release, the company says it became aware of an error at its Electric Submersible Pump unit, and further evaluation revealed material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting.

The company believes it overstated inventory and fixed assets in the ESP unit as of Sept. 30, and it now expects to record a $3.5M-$5M pre-tax increase in cost of goods sold that was not reflected in the Q3 earnings release.