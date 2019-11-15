South African platinum miners, unions sign wage agreement

Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPY), Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) and Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) say they have signed a three-year wage deal in South Africa with the AMCU and NUM unions.

Amplats says its agreement included an increase of 1K rand per month in basic pay, or 5.5%, whichever is greatest, for each year of the deal.

The miner says the deal will increase its total labor costs by 7.4% in year one, 6.1% in year two and 6.3% in year three.

But the news comes as a relief to the sector, where officials feared a repeat of a five-month platinum strike in 2014-15 which crippled production and hurt the South African economy.

