Netflix eyes all-original content future

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos says he was surprised that it took so long for Disney (NYSE:DIS) and other media giants to emerge as streaming competitors.

"We figured at some point everybody would get into this," observes Sarandos.

Looking ahead, Sarandos envisions an environment where Netflix will rely on its own content completely, instead of licensing programming. That expectation explains the huge push by Netflix into developing original series and movies.