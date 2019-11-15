AMAT gets Street-high target after earnings

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and lifts the target from $65 to $75 after yesterday's Q4 beats and upside outlook.

The firm says investors are willing to pay 15x-16x multiples on peak earnings, which creates a path to $80/share.

Cowen also notes AMAT sees early signs of 3D NAND recovery.

More action: Evercore (Outperform) raises AMAT by $10 to $70, and KeyBanc (Overweight) moves from $54 to $70.