Stifel likes Illumina in premarket analyst action

Agilent (NYSE:A) initiated with Hold rating and $85 (11% upside) price target at Stifel.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) initiated with Hold rating and $16 (flat) price target at Stifel.

Bio-techne (NASDAQ:TECH) initiated with Bur rating and $235 (15% upside) price target at Stifel.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) initiated with Hold rating and $53 (8% upside) price target at Stifel.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) initiated with Hold rating and $150 (10% upside) price target at Stifel.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) initiated with Buy rating and $110 (39% upside) price target at Stifel. Shares up 2% premarket.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) initiated with Outperform rating and $7 (217% upside) price target at SVB Leerink. Shares up 5% premarket.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) initiated with Buy rating and $345 (15% upside) price target at Stifel.

Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) initiated with Hold rating and $790 (11% upside) price target at Stifel.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) initiated with Buy rating and $28 (18% upside) price target at Stifel.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) initiated with Buy rating and $102 (16% upside) price target at Stifel.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) initiated with Hold rating and $33 (11% downside risk) price target at Stifel. Shares up 1% premarket.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) initiated with Buy rating and $105 (29% upside) price target at Stifel.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) initiated with Hold rating and $210 (2% downside risk) price target at Stifel.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) upgraded to Overweight with a C$5.85 (34% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares down 13% premarket in U.S.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) upgraded to Buy with a $4 (152% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch. Shares up 12% premarket.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) downgraded to Hold with a C$25 (19% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity. Shares down 3% premarket in U.S.