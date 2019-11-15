Home Depot and Lowe's sized up ahead of earnings week

Oppenheimer sneaks a look at the home improvement sector ahead of next week's earnings reports from Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

"As we consider carefully forthcoming Q3 reports from HD and LOW, we very much expect results and commentary to increasingly reflect a building benefit of now lower mortgage rates. HD represents one of the world's best run retailers. We tend to prefer the LOW investment story, given an opportunity for margin improvement under new leadership."

Oppenheimer has Outperform ratings on both Home Depot and Lowe's. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha Authors are more bullish on Home Depot than Lowe's into the earnings prints.