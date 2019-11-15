Dry freight index retreats again

The Baltic Dry Index fell 0.5% to 1,357 points in London. The BDI now stands about 46% below the 52-week high of 2,518 points struck just 13 weeks ago as lower demand for iron ore and coal shipments continues to impact rates.

Panamax rates fell 1.69% to lead the index lower today after Capesize rates edged out a small gain.

Related stocks: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS), Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK).

Related ETFs: SEA, BDRY